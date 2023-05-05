  • Menu
Tenali: Demand for bust-size NTR’s sculptures

Sculptors showing former CM and actor NT Rama Rao’s sculptures in Tenali on Friday

Tenali (Guntur district) : There is heavy demand for the bust-size sculptures of TDP founder and former CM of United Andhra Pradesh and popular actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, said noted sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his sons Ravichandra and Sri Harsha.

In a statement here on Thursday, they said that they have already shipped several bust-size NTR’s sculptures to several countries. Following good feedback over the sculptures, they now received massive orders from USA, Australia, Germany, Canada and other countries in connection with the centenary celebrations of the great actor.

It may be recalled that they had already exported various sculptures made of scrap iron in the past.

