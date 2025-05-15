Tenant farmers demand CCR cards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association (APTFA) on Wednesday demanded the State government to issue the Crop cultivators Rights Cards (CCRC) to all 32 lakh tenant farmers in the State.

The Association leaders said the NDA Coalition government is following in the footsteps of the YSRCP government and neglecting the rights and welfare of the tenant farmers.

Association State president Y Radhakrishna and general secretary M Haribabu in a press release said the coalition government seems to sanction only 10 lakh CCRC cards to the tenant farmers.

They said the government data revealed that only 450 tenant farmers so far got the CCRC cards against the 70,500 tenant farmers cultivating the lands in Krishna district and it shows the grim reality of tenant farmers. They recalled the TDP and JSP leaders had opposed the policies of the YSRCP government on tenant farmers and assured the tenant farmers that their problems would be solved if they voted to power.

Radhakrishna and Haribabu demanded the government to announce their policy very clearly on the tenant farmers and issuing of CCRC cards to all tenant farmers in the state. They said some officials are asking the tenant farmers to get the Aadhar card of the landowner, Pattadar pass book, bank pass book and other documents to issue the Crop Cultivators Rights Cards to the tenant farmers.

They said OC tenant farmers are not getting government assistance due to lack of CCRC.

They recalled the TDP leaders have assured that all tenant farmers would get the CCRC cards if they voted to power in and even in the Assembly also they spoke to resolve the problems being faced by the tenant farmers in the state but so far, their problems are remain unresolved.