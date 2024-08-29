Tenders likely to be invited by next month

Kurnool : The hopes of the people of undivided Kurnool district, who desired construction of a bridge-cum-barrage on River Krishna, were dampened as the Central government is more inclined to construct iconic rope bridge instead of bridge-cum-barrage. The Centre’s decision has put a stop to the rumours that bridge-cum-barrage would be constructed on Krishna river connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is learnt that tenders are likely to invite by next month. The iconic rope bridge would be constructed on Krishna river from Siddeswaram in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh to Somasila in Telangana at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, with an aim to boost tourism.

Cable suspension bridge from Siddeswaram to Somasila will be 2 km long and according to sources, pavement and footpath will be constructed with glass panes. It has been proposed to complete the bridge construction within two years. This iconic rope bridge would be the second of its kind across the world and first in the country.

A source said that during British rule in 1890, the then Governor and engineer of Rayalaseema Sir Mekhanji conducted a survey. According to Sir Mekhanji, construction of bridge-cum-barrage on Krishna river would justify the people of Rayalaseema, as it will cater drinking and irrigation water needs, else severe drought will prevail in the region.

It is also learnt that in 1951, while AP was in Madras Presidency, the Central Planning Commission has consented to construct bridge-cum-barrage. At a later stage, a leader from Anantapur district has expressed his dissatisfaction for constructing bridge-cum-barrage. Since then, no steps have been taken in this regard.

However, after a lengthy span of 17 years after a watery grave in 2007, the Central government has decided to construct a bridge at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore on River Krishna, thus pouring cold water on AP people’s hopes.

According to sources, on various occasions several leaders opposed construction of iconic rope bridge and demanded construction of a bridge-cum-barrage and Siddeswaram Vier so that 60 to 70 TMC feet of water could be stored and used for drinking and irrigation needs. But, now no one is raising voice against rope bridge construction. The people are demanding to give up the idea to construct rope bridge and urging to construct bridge-cum-barrage.