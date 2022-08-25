Tension continues in Kuppam as YSRCP and TDP calls for protest

The private schools were voluntarily closed after the YSRCP cadre called for a bandh stating that they would block the visit of the TDP chief Chandrababu for the second day. RTC buses within Kuppam are confined to the depot. The police have set up barricades at many places in the town to prevent any untoward incident. The RTC depot premises became deserted with the bandh call.



On the other hand, the party's Chittoor Parliament President Pulivarthi Nani has called for the success of the TDP chief's visit. The cadre is reaching the Kuppam in large numbers. YSRCP cadre is preparing to hold a protest rally in Ramakuppam.



As both the parties are getting ready to show their strength, there is tension about what will happen in the. Ramakuppam. Meanwhile, to prevent a clash between YSRCP and TDP in the Kollupalle area, SP Rishant Reddy has taken up large-scale security. police force has been deployed in the town.