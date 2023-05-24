Tension continues in Kurnool

Kurnool: Tense situation continued here on Tuesday as police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the Viswa Bharati hospital area in Gayatri estate where Y S Avinash Reddy is still staying. His followers from Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool besides party leaders and others were visiting the hospital in huge numbers.

Except the vehicles of police and party leaders no other vehicles are allowed inside the estate. The police are also restricting the entry of people visiting various hospitals located in Gayatri estate. In fact, most of the hospitals and labs are located in the estate. Patients are facing severe inconvenience due to the restrictions on movement of people in the vicinity.

Almost all hospitals, hotels and other areas were seen fully packed with the party leaders and followers. Most of the hospitals, medical shops and labs in the estate have downed their shutters due to no business. With the rumors that the CBI sleuths have camped in Kurnool and can arrest Avinash Reddy at any time, tense situation is prevailing in Kurnool town.