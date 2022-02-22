Tension grips in Allagadda as Akhil Priya got into altercation with police amid arrest of her followers

TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has been embroiled in a series of controversies. A case has already been registered against Bhuma Akhila Priya's brother Bhuma Jagat Vikyat Reddy in Allagadda. Later, cases were registered against Akhil Priya, her husband Bhargav Ram, and others in various incidents.



Meanwhile, as per the complaint of Akhil Priya's cousin Bhuma Kishore Reddy alleging that the former's followers attacked his watchmen and demolishing the compound wall built in the vacant space, the police have registered cases against the two members and consecutive arrests are being made in this case.



Akhila Priya who was incensed at the attitude of the Allagadda police went to the police station and outraged that the police had been arresting her followers for the last three days without any reason. The former minister alleged that the police had taken her assistant Ashok last night who has no connection with the case and questioned why the police were torturing their followers regardless of the case. Akhila Priya has demanded to release Ashok and got into an altercation with the police for a while.



Earlier in the last week, a case has been booked against Jagat Vikyat who allegedly obstructed a contractor while demolishing a bus shelter built in the name of Bhuma Nagireddy. The case was booked upon the complaint filed by the contractor.