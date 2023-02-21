Tension grips in Gannavaram over clashes between TDP, YSRCP, police impose restrictions

Tension continues in Gannavaram constituency following the clashes between TDP and YSRCP leaders on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the police are enforcing section 144 in Gannavaram area and preventing people from other areas from entering the constituency. As many as 16 people who participated in the attacks were arrested and taken to Machilipatnam. Several cars were destroyed in the attacks and the TDP office also attacked in the constituency.



While the TDP leaders are accusing Vamsi of inciting riots in the constituency, Vallabhaneni Vamsi is questioning what outsiders are doing in the constituency.



On the other hand, the Telugu Desam leadership has called for Chalo Gannavaram program to protest against the destruction of TDP Office. Against this backdrop, the police are putting Telugu Desam Party leaders under house arrest everywhere. Leaders such as Devineni Uma in Gollapudi, Bonda Uma, Buddha Venkanna in Vijayawada were placed under house arrest.



Responding to the incidents, TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the DGP regarding the attacks and violence on Telugu Desam Party ranks in Gannavaram. He demanded to take steps to ensure the safety of TDP leaders Donthu Chinna and Pattabhi.