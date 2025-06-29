  • Menu
Tension grips in Tadipatri as former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy detained

Tensions are escalating in Tadipatri, a town in Anantapur district, following the unexpected return of former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, a leader of the YSR Congress Party.

After a year away, Pedda Reddy's recent arrival at his own residence caught the police off guard. Though the High Court had granted him permission to enter Tadipatri, he subsequently filed a contempt of court petition, alleging the court's orders were not adhered to.

Meanwhile , the police have stated that they are implementing precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the district amidst rising tensions.

