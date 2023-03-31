Tension grips in Udayagiri amid war of words between Chandrasekhar Reddy and YSRCP

Politics have heated up with the latest developments in Udayagiri constituency. The ranks of YSRCP expressed concern over the cross-voting in the MLC election and staged a dharna against MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy.



YSRCP workers and leaders took out a rally with placards asking party traitor Chandrasekhar Reddy to leave the constituency and warned him that they would teach him a befitting lesson. There was a tense atmosphere in Udayagiri with the war of words between Chandrasekhar Reddy and YSRCP and police were heavily deployed.



On the other hand, party leader Moola Vinay Reddy and Chaserla Subba Reddy slammed Chandrasekhar Reddy. They said that Chandrasekhar Reddy will not get even ten votes in the next election. District MLA Anil Kumar Yadav questioned whether Chandrasekhar Reddy has guts to win the next election.