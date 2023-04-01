Nandyal: Tension grips Owk after Challa family members attack each other

Tension prevailed at Owk village in Banaganapalle constituency in Nandyal district on Friday with the family members of ZPTC member Challa Sri Lakshmi and Challa Yogeshwar Reddy of deceased Challa Rama Krishna Reddy attacked each other following property disputes. Police on learning about the incident rushed to the village and deployed large number of police personnel to ensure no untoward incident takes place in Owk.





According to information, a cold war was going on between YSRC ZPTC member Challa Sri Lakshmi, the wife of deceased MLC Challa Bhageeratha Reddy and brother-in-law Challa Yogeshwar Reddy, the eldest son of deceased MLC Challa Rama Krishna Reddy. In fact, the deceased Challa Bhageeratha Reddy and Challa Yogeshwar Reddy were the sons of deceased Challa Rama Krishna Reddy, who was an MLC.





Yogeshwara Reddy is the eldest son while Bhageeratha Reddy, ex-MLC, was the youngest one. After the death of his father Rama Krishna Reddy, Bhageeratha Reddy was unanimously elected as MLC. In due course of time, he also breathed his last and his wife, Challa Sri Lakshmi was elected as ZPTC member in the election to the posts. After Sri Lakshmi elected as ZPTC member, the other family members Yogeshwar Reddy and others were reportedly fighting for the legacy of Challa Rama Krishna Reddy. Regarding this issue, cold war was going on between ZPTC Challa Sri Lakshmi and Challa Yogeshwara Reddy and other family members.





On Friday, Yogeshwar Reddy reportedly entered the office of ZPTC member Sri Lakshmi and took the photo of his father Challa Rama Krishna Reddy without her consent. When Sri Lakshmi questioned why the photo was being taken from the office, Yogeshwar Reddy and other family members rebuked and attacked her. The followers of ZPTC Sri Lakshmi on learning about the attack assembled in large numbers. On the other hand, the loyalists of Yogeshwar Reddy also reached in large numbers at the spot. With the assembling of people from two groups, tense situation prevailed in Owk.





Owk Sub Inspector Jagadeeshwar Reddy said that based on the complaint lodged by ZPTC Challa Sri Lakshmi, a case under relevant sections has been filed on nine persons. In a similar manner, a counter case was also filed on three persons from the side of Sri Lakshmi based on the complaint lodged by Yogeshwara Reddy, said the SI.



