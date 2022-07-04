Tension in Garaladibba village after YSRCP-TDP group clash

Machilipatnam(Krishna district): Tension prevailed on Sunday in Garaladibba village near Machilipatnam in Krishna district as two groups belonging to TDP and YSRCP clashed over political disputes. The police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. The dispute broke out in the backdrop of clashes that took place between the followers of TDP and YSRCP in the village about 20 days ago.

Machilipatnam Rural CI Veeraiah Goud, Chilakalapudi CI Sridhar, Pedana SI Murali, Machilpatnam SI Nagaraju and other personnel camped at Garaladibba village and monitoring the situation.

During a clash between TDP and YSRCP followers about 20 days ago, five YSRCP followers sustained stab injuries. They were shifted to Machilipatnam hospital for treatment. One of them Nagaraju was shifted to Vijayawada as his condition was critical. Nagaraju died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Since then, tense situation prevailed in the village and the police are on high alert to check any untoward incident. Police Act 30 is in force in the village to prevent any untoward incident.