Tension prevails as Tiruvur Nagara Panchayat chairman election gets postponed

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed in Tiruvur of Krishna district on Monday when TDP and YSRCP activists tried to overpower each other in connection with Tiruvur Nagar panchayat chairman election. However, the election officer postponed the election due to lack of quorum.

When the YSRCP men tried for forceful entry into council hall, police thwarted their attempts and chased both the TDP and YSRCP leaders. It may be noted that when three YCP councillors switched over to TDP and some other YSRCP councillors are also planning to extend support to TDP, YSRCP leaders protested against this and tried to enter the council hall forcefully.

Of the total 20 councillor seats, the YSRCP has a strength of 17 councillors and TDP has three councillors. When majority of the YSRCP councillors reportedly trying to extend support to TDP, YSRCP leaders protested their action leading to tension. The police house arrested former minister Jogi Ramesh. TDP leaders raised slogans against YSRCP district leader Devineni Avinash, who was present at the place. At last, the election officer postponed the chairman election due to lack of quorum. Of the total 20 councillors, only seven members attended the electioans.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP delegation comprising of former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC M Arun Kumar and former MLA Malladi Vishnu lodged a formal complaint with State Election Commission stating that the ruling TDP orchestrated violence and misuse of power during Tiruvur Municipal Chairman election.