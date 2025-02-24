Tension prevails as YSRCP leaders visit sand ramps

Srikakulam: Tension prevailed for some time at three different sand ramps in Nagavali river in Ponduru mandal of Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency on Sunday.

When the YSRCP Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency coordinator Ch Ravikumar and other party leaders visited the ramps at Singuru, Boddepalli and Nellimetta villages and alleged illegal sand mining, local TDP leaders and functionaries resisted them.

At one stage some of the locals allegedly made an attempt to attack the YSRCP coordinator and the YSRCP cadres also sharply reacted and were prepared for a counter attack. This led to tension at the sand ramps.

On the occasion, YSRCP coordinator alleged that sand was being excavated illegally at sand ramps where permissions were not granted.

At Muddadapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal also locals prevented illegal sand mining recently, the YSRCP coordinator Ravi Kumar recalled.

He appealed to officials concerned to visit the sand ramps in Nagavali river to prevent illegal sand mining. On information police rushed to spot and pacified leaders and cadres of both parties.