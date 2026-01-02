Cheesed off aspirants continue to clamour for nominated posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has expressed disappointment over the delay in filling promised nominated posts, which were earlier indicated to be completed by the end of December by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. With 2025 drawing to a close on Wednesday, several leaders said they were disheartened after waiting through the year without being given any position.

During his visit to Delhi, Mahesh Kumar Goud had stated that vacant nominated posts and party positions would be filled by the end of December. However, this did not materialise, leaving aspirants hopeful that the appointments would be announced early in the New Year.

Meanwhile, there is no clear indication on when the positions will be filled, as both the party and the State government are currently focused on the upcoming municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections. Party sources said the appointments may be taken up only after the completion of these elections.

“The party feels that announcing positions before the local body elections could affect its prospects. Leaders who fail to get positions may create trouble during the polls. The party already faced serious issues from rebels during the sarpanch elections. Keeping this in mind, the leadership may take a decision only after the elections,” a senior party leader told The Hans India.

Another leader said the delay was also due to the party’s efforts to strictly implement the ‘one post, one leader’ policy, which requires further organisational scrutiny.

However, several leaders expressed frustration, pointing out that the Congress has been in power for nearly two years. “We fought against the BRS government for 10 years. When the Congress came to power, every leader expected recognition in the form of nominated or party positions. While 37 corporation chairperson posts were filled and some party positions were announced — ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and again in June 2025 — many key posts, such as working presidents and secretaries, are still vacant,” a leader said.

He added that leaders had expected announcements in December, which did not happen. “We are deeply disappointed, but we hope the party will address our concerns in the early months of 2026,” he said.