Tension prevails in Annamayya district amid Chandrababu's visit to Pileru sub jail

Tension prevails in Annamayya district amid TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu goes to Pileru sub jail to call on party activists who were jailed recently on alleged false cases. Police again ceased his campaign vehicle.

Earlier, police has not yet given permission to meet the TDP activists in jail and failed to provide rope party leading to confusion and heavy rush.

However, the police finally gave permission and the muslim minorities in large number reached sub jail.



Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu said that blocking the visit of TDP National President and Leader of opposition Chandrababu was an abuse of power. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he demanded that the DGP avoid the extremities of Minister Peddireddy. He said that Peddireddy will face the ire of the God for putting the families of those who are in jail in troubles during the festival.

Atchennaidu said that putting pressure on the police and issuing a 30 act notice is an abuse of power. He asked what happened to Police Act 30 even though there are cock races and gambling going on in many places.