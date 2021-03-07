Tension prevails in Mydukuru after arrest of TDP candidate

Kadapa: Tension prevailed in Mydukuru town following arrest of TDP chairman candidate Danapala Jagan on Friday night. According to the sources, around 11 PM on Friday, police in big numbers surrounded the house of TDP contestant and arrest him on charges of threatening Mydukuru municipal commissioner K Ramakrishna during withdrawal of nominations on March 3. Later the police shifted him to Mydukuru police station. After the news spreading like wildfire, TDP activists and his relatives headed by former TTD chairman Puttasudhakar Yadav staged a protest in front of the police station.



Later the police released Dhanapala Jagan on conditional bail in wee hours of Saturday. Speaking to media, Dhanapala Jagan that he did not committed any crime during withdrawal of nominations. He added on the day of nominations withdrawal, he saw a group of YSRCP functionaries gathering at municipal office even after withdrawal time was over. He said he has asked Municipal Commissioner how he allowed the YSRCP men into the office against norms even after conclusion of withdrawal time. Dhanapala Jagan said later he was busy in campaigning. He alleged that YSRCP MLA Settipalli Raghurami Reddy forced the commissioner to initiate action on me to demoralise the party cadres and to terrorise contestants.

He alleged that YSRCP was well aware of its defeat in the elections and resorted to forcible arrests. Former TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav and other party leaders participated in the press meet.