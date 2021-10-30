  • Menu
Tension prevails in S Venkatapuram village

Tension prevailed in S. Venkatapuram village of Atluru mandal with the villagers detaining some persons who allegedly came from other areas for casting votes. Following the incident, both groups hurled Chappels against each other. Later villagers handed over the outsiders to the police.

BJP leader CM Ramesh alleged that YSR Congress party brought the outsiders from Rajampet, Kadapa, Sidhavatam, Mydukuru mandals. He pointed out that police are acting like YCP functionaries by extending support to the out siders for exercising fake franchise. He demanded the EC to conduct re-polling in S. Venkatapuram village.

