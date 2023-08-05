Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed in Srikalahasti town on Saturday with the municipal staff started removing TDP flexes ahead of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit in the afternoon. He has to participate in a road show and address a public meeting there during his visit. Naidu has planned to reach the town from Tirupati where he will visit the incomplete Balaji and Mallemadugu reservoirs as part of his ongoing ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme.



To extend a huge welcome to TDP supremo, party cadres in Srikalahasti arranged a number of flexes in the town. Especially, the Bherivari mandapam area where Naidu will address the people was completely immersed in flexes. But, on Saturday morning, municipal staff have started removing the flexes which was severely opposed by TDP cadres. But, the municipal staff have maintained that they have instructions from higher officials to remove the flexes.

TDP leaders questioned the officials why they the flexes were being removed as they have permission to conduct the road show and public meeting which led to arguments between both sides. They asked why the flexes were being removed after they were set up and why not they opposed while bringing them from Friday evening itself. Meanwhile, Naidu will reach the town at 3 pm and takes part in the roadshow. At 4 pm he will address a public meeting after which the TDP chief is scheduled to leave the town for Nellore.