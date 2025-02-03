Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election

Hindupur is witnessing intense political activity as preparations for the municipal chairperson election have been completed. A heavy police force of 300 personnel has been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the polls and maintain law and order.

The contest is between TDP candidate Ramesh and YSRCP candidate Lakshmi, with both parties expressing confidence in securing victory. The election has gained significance due to the keen competition between the two major political parties.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leadership has issued a whip to its councillors, directing them to vote as per party instructions. The election outcome is expected to have a significant impact on local politics.