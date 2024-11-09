Tensions broke between Telangana and AP Officials at Nagarjunasagar Dam

A dispute erupted on Saturday between officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the Nagarjunasagar Dam, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two states over water-sharing agreements. Telangana officials were conducting a routine water reading for the right canal when their Andhra Pradesh counterparts intervened and halted the process, sparking a heated argument between the two groups.

The daily procedure involves both states’ officials recording the release of water to the right and left canals of the dam, ensuring transparency and adherence to water-sharing protocols. However, on this occasion, Andhra Pradesh officials obstructed Telangana's efforts to document the water release, prompting Telangana’s Irrigation Department to escalate the matter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

This incident marks yet another chapter in the long-standing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regarding water resources. In late 2023, a similar confrontation occurred, coinciding with the Telangana Assembly elections, which drew criticism from Congress leaders.