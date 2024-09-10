Tensions grips in Visakhapatnam as Steel Workers Protest for Merger with SAIL

Tensions escalated in Visakhapatnam as steel workers took to the streets to demand the merger of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). On Thursday, members of the Vizag Steel Plant Protection Committee, along with workers, staged a protest at the Kurmannapalem intersection, voicing their frustration over the lack of action from the Central Government.

Despite a promise made two months ago regarding the merger, workers expressed their discontent over the absence of any official decision. In a show of solidarity, they blocked the National Highway, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

A heavy police presence was deployed to the Kurmannapalem junction to manage the situation as tensions flared. In a related demonstration earlier in the day, steel plant workers conducted a protest, marching from the Gandhi statue in GVMC to the RTC complex.