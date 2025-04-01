TG Minister flags off rice export shipment

Kakinada: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Kakinada on Monday. He arrived at the helipad in the police parade grounds, where he was accorded a warm welcome by the district administration. District collector Shanmohan Sagili, SP Bindu Madhav, Joint Collector Rahul Meena, Kakinada RDO Mallibabu, and port officials welcomed him.

Following his arrival, the minister proceeded to Kakinada Seaport and flagged off a shipment of rice bound for the Philippines. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed happiness over Telangana’s leading position in paddy production across India. He stated that while the previous season saw a production of 153 lakh tonnes, the current season is expected to yield around 122 lakh tonnes. Reddy also emphasised the Telangana government’s efforts to explore export opportunities in Asian and African markets.

He announced that a deal had been finalised to export 8 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the Philippines, with the first consignment of 12,500 metric tonnes being dispatched from Kakinada Port.