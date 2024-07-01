  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

Thank you, PM Modi
CM loves to have a cup of Araku coffee with Modi again

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Araku coffee -- "a truly Made-in-AP product" -- during his Mann Ki Baat episode earlier in the day. Naidu highlighted how the GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally.

He said, "The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It's a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made-in-AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you," said the Andhra CM.

