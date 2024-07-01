Live
- HLC modernisation neglected for 2 decades
- Curtain falls on British-era laws
- Fulfil promises given to farmers, Cong demands
- BRS to move SC against new three criminal Acts
- YSRCP weakening in Nellore dist with more exits
- Stage set for NTR Bharosa pension distribution
- Parliament set to witness stormy debate
- Ramco cements conducts medical camp
- BRS yet to clear air on Maha polls; party workers in a bind
- Bapatla: Awareness programme held on newly enacted laws
Thank you, PM Modi
CM loves to have a cup of Araku coffee with Modi again
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Araku coffee -- "a truly Made-in-AP product" -- during his Mann Ki Baat episode earlier in the day. Naidu highlighted how the GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally.
He said, "The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It's a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made-in-AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you," said the Andhra CM.