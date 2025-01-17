The 350-Year-Old Stepwell Of Nallamala: A beacon of history, resilience & communal endurance

Nestled deep within the dense Nallamala forest, a centuries old stepwell continues to be the lifeline for the residents of Mylacherla, a remote hamlet near Vatlabailu in Chandrasekhara Puram, Prakasam district. This enduring structure, built approximately 350 years ago, stands as a testament to resilience, tradition, and community strength.

Local legend attributes the creation of this stepwell to the Gandi brothers, renowned cattle herders of their time. Struggling to find water for their livestock during forest grazing, they encountered a sage from Bhairavakona. The sage advised them to dig a well at a specific location, promising that their names would be remembered for generations.

Acting upon this divine counsel, the brothers constructed a horseshoe-shaped stepwell, meticulously fortified with gray granite stone. Remarkably, this well still provides cool, sweet water, sustaining the villagers across centuries. Until recently, the villagers of Mylacherla, predominantly from the Palekar Nayudu community, relied entirely on this ancient stepwell for drinking water.

The absence of a proper road compounded their struggles, forcing women to walk nearly two kilometers through rugged, spiky forest trails to fetch water. Only four to five years ago was a metal road finally constructed, accompanied by a borewell installation to ease their burden. Yet, the stepwell remains a preferred water source, especially in the scorching summers when the borewell often runs dry.

Dora Tirupataiah Nayudu, a village elder, reflects on the well's impeccable construction, noting how it effectively prevents mud infiltration even during heavy rains. For over 15 generations, this stepwell has been a symbol of sustainability and community heritage. Despite recent infrastructural developments, challenges persist. The villagers allege that government bills for the newly laid road remain unpaid, reflecting neglect in addressing the hamlet's pressing needs.

Currently, around 40 children in the village face educational barriers, prompting families to migrate to nearby towns like Kanigiri for better schooling opportunities. The villagers urgently appeal to the government for essential amenities: safe drinking water tap connections in every household, a local primary school, and regular healthcare services.

The ancient stepwell of Mylacherla is more than a source of water—it is a beacon of history, resilience, and communal endurance. As the villagers continue to draw life from this enduring structure, they hope for sustainable development that honors their legacy and secure a better future for generations to come.