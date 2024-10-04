The changing face of Tirumala's silk robes ritual

TIRUPATI: Presenting silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara during the annual Brahmotsavams is a tradition that holds deep symbolic significance, reflecting the reverence of the State Government for the Lord. This custom, which has evolved over time, was given a unique touch by the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, making it a practice for the Chief Minister himself to present the clothes.



Historically, the endowments department officials, usually in the cadre of Assistant Endowments Officer or above, used to offer the silk clothes on behalf of the State Government. However, this changed during the tenure of NTR as Chief Minister. Inspired by the practice at the Bhadrachalam temple, where the State Government presents ‘Muthyala Talambralu’ to the deities on Srirama Navami, marking the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, NTR introduced the practice of having the Chief Minister present the silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Since then, successive Chief Ministers have continued this tradition.

Initially, the ritual was performed on the auspicious Garuda Seva day, the most significant day of the Brahmotsavams, when a sea of devotees throng Tirumala to witness the Lord’s majestic procession atop Garuda Vahana. However, in 2003, the tradition took a dramatic turn when the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu survived a grievous attack by Naxalites using claymore mines on his way to Tirumala. As he was severely injured and unable to continue, then TTD Chairman Pappala Chalapathi Rao represented the government and offered the silk robes, becoming the only Chairman to do so.

In the aftermath of the attack, for security reasons and administrative convenience, the practice was modified. Given the overwhelming rush of devotees on Garuda Seva day, the presentation of silk clothes was shifted to the first day of Brahmotsavams, following the Dwajarohanam ceremony. This change, implemented in 2004, was aimed at easing the strain on the TTD and police machinery, who are already stretched thin managing crowds, security and other arrangements during Garuda Seva.

The ritual itself follows a prescribed order. The Chief Minister, adorned with the traditional Parivattam (a turban tied by the priests), receives the silk robes at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. With the ceremonial clothes placed on his head, he proceeds through the Mahadwaram of the Srivari temple and offers them to Lord Venkateswara, completing the sacred ritual.