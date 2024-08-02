  • Menu
Theft in Mobile Shop - 95,000 Rupees Stolen

A theft occurred at Tirumala Mobile Shop in front of the bus stand in Nagarkurnool district center around 3 AM on Friday. When the shop owner arrived in the morning, he found the locks of the adjacent shop broken.

Nagar kurnool: A theft occurred at Tirumala Mobile Shop in front of the bus stand in Nagarkurnool district center around 3 AM on Friday. When the shop owner arrived in the morning, he found the locks of the adjacent shop broken. He immediately informed the police.

After checking the nearby CCTV footage, it was found that 95,000 rupees were stolen from Tirumala Mobile Shop, which was not visible in the CCTV camera. However, the footage showed the thief breaking the locks of the adjacent shops.

Nagar kurnool Town SI Govardhan stated that an investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, Tirupati.


