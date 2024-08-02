Live
- Theft in Mobile Shop - 95,000 Rupees Stolen
- Rahul Gandhi confronted by ‘outraged’ locals in Wayanad; BJP calls for political exit
- Navi Mumbai CA challenges Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Bombay High Court
- Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ with Gowtam Tinnanuri set for March 2025 release
- Anupam Kherjoins cast of Nikhil Siddharth’s ‘The India House’
- New film starring Tharun Bhascker in lead role gets announced
- Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week
- Decision on rejecting Kasturi Rangan report will be made after discussions: CM Siddaramaiah
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team drops enchanting third single ‘Jikki’
- EKDKN Hosts 16th Exceed Green Future Award & Conference in Hyderabad
Just In
Theft in Mobile Shop - 95,000 Rupees Stolen
Highlights
A theft occurred at Tirumala Mobile Shop in front of the bus stand in Nagarkurnool district center around 3 AM on Friday. When the shop owner arrived in the morning, he found the locks of the adjacent shop broken.
Nagar kurnool: A theft occurred at Tirumala Mobile Shop in front of the bus stand in Nagarkurnool district center around 3 AM on Friday. When the shop owner arrived in the morning, he found the locks of the adjacent shop broken. He immediately informed the police.
After checking the nearby CCTV footage, it was found that 95,000 rupees were stolen from Tirumala Mobile Shop, which was not visible in the CCTV camera. However, the footage showed the thief breaking the locks of the adjacent shops.
Nagar kurnool Town SI Govardhan stated that an investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, Tirupati.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS