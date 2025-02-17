Thermal plants pose danger to environment

Srikakulam: A thermal power plant (TPP) poses significant dangers to human lives and the environment, said coordinator of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) for both Telugu states to VS Krishna.

On Sunday, he visited villages affected by the thermal power plant in Sarubujjili and Burja mandals, accompanied by tribal leaders, representatives from leftist organisations, and members of a BC welfare association. Krishna inspected the Vennelavalasa reservoir and the villages of Vennelavalasa, Masanaputti, Bodlapadu, Jangalapeta, and Timadam.

During his visit, he engaged with the local tribes and communities, explaining how thermal power plants pose a threat to the environment and the lives of people, particularly in Paravada, Visakhapatnam, and surrounding areas. He inspired the residents by sharing experiences from the Beela agitation in Sompeta mandal, where locals successfully fought against the establishment of a TPP, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the government order.

To further support their cause, HRF published a book about the agitation, which he distributed to residents of various villages. Krishna urged the community not to permit the TPP under any circumstances, emphasizing that it threatens agriculture and livelihoods. He gathered information from locals regarding land, water sources, and crop cultivation. Residents reported that officials from various departments began inspecting sites around the villages in late January of this year but have not provided adequate information since.

While developed countries plan to close thermal power plants by 2050 to reduce pollutant emissions, the Indian government continues to rely on them, often misleading the public. HRF’s Andhra Pradesh state president, KV Jagannadha Rao, and other members, including V Anuradha, PV Suresh, Vaba Yogi (vice president of the Adivasi Samkshema Parishath), V Madava Rao (New Democracy state committee member), Ch Laxman Rao (BC welfare association leader), and B Suresh Dora (Anti-TPP committee convener), criticized the local MLA for making false statements about the negative impacts of TPPs.