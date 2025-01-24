Thick fog and snowfall disrupt transportation parts of AP

Several regions in Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing heavy fog and snowfall, leading to significant disruptions in transportation. Areas including, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati are particularly affected, with motorists facing considerable difficulties on the roads.

Visibility is extremely low, making it challenging for drivers to see even the vehicles immediately in front of them. As a result, vehicles are moving cautiously along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, relying solely on headlights to navigate. Local authorities have issued advisories urging motorists to exercise heightened caution at intersections.

At Vijayawada's international airport, thick fog has also caused significant delays in air traffic. An IndiGo flight was observed hovering above due to poor visibility conditions on the runway. Travelers are advised to check with airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.