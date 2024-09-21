  • Menu
Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage

VIJAYAWADA: In a successful operation, officials have removed the third boat that became stuck and subsequently sank at the Prakasam Barrage. The boat, weighing 40 tons, collided with the 69th gate and became lodged, prompting a coordinated effort to extract it.

The recovery operation involved connecting the stranded boat with iron gadders to two other boats, allowing engineers to pull it free using chain pullers. Once lifted, the boat was moved to the top of the barrage, where arrangements are now being made for its transport to Punnami Ghat.

To date, engineers and officials from Bekem Infra have successfully extracted a total of three heavy boats that were trapped at the Prakasam Barrage.

