Third warning lifted at Bhadrachalam

Amalapuram ( DR . BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): As the heavy inflow has reduced in river Godavari and the water level touching below to 52.9 ft, the officials lifted the third warning at Bhadrachalam on 8.35 am, Tuesday. Following heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the river Godavari is in space and the first warning issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram as the water level touch 13.30 ft with discharge of 12,28,699 cusecs of water into the Bay of Bengal. Even though the officials in DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema district become extremely alert and people are vigilant regarding the surging floods. Meanwhile, the water sources authorities sounded alert all along the river course downstream in the district to keep watch on flood banks especially at vulnerable places and also keep requisite material ready to attend in case of any breach to the flood banks.

The farmers and aqua farmers have expressed anxiety and fear in view of the rushing floods. The road connectivity in certain villages is disrupted and the traffic has come to a halt. As the water is overflowing on the roads people are stranded in their houses and are expressing grave concern about their safety as well as crops and cattle. According to sources, many of the cash fetching coconut trees have been uprooted in the wake of blasting winds. The coconut is floating in the flowing flood water .



The floods as well the rains are likely to damage aqua ponds and the farmers are expressing anguish and tension in the present grisly situation. As they invested lakhs and lakhs of rupees on aqua ponds they are highly worried about their future. The rains have arrived much earlier than August and are worried about their crops.



District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that boat facilities have been provided to them. He said that SDRF teams consisting of 42 members were deployed along with boats in the district. We have kept the boats , essential commodities and medicines ready to provide to the people in case floods affect the low lying areas in the district, Collector added. He said that control rooms are set up to monitor the flood situation in the district. control room 08856-293104, 08856233208, 08857 245166.