YSRCP failed to develop Vizag in past 5 years, says Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: APCC president YS Sharmila alleged that YSRCP leaders have done nothing for the development of Visakhapatnam for the past five years.

As part of her ‘AP Nyay Yatra,’ Sharmila participated in a road show held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. She said that the YSRCP failed to fulfil poll promises, including release of job calenders, total prohibition and employment generation.

Speaking at the campaign, she questioned what did the MP and MLAs do while Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is getting privatised?

Sharmila made it clear that the Congress Party should be voted to power if Special Category Status is to be achieved and various projects have to be completed.

Keeping the future for the next 30 years, the Gangavaram Port was established by YS Rajashekhara Reddy. However, the YSRCP government sold it for only Rs 6,000 crore, she pointed out.

The APCC chief said that the YSRCP released another manifesto without focusing on price stabilisation and liquor ban as announced by the YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy five years ago. She appealed to people not to believe in the new manifesto of the ruling party.

Further, Sharmila expressed concern that when trade union leaders asked for an appointment of the CM to pour out their woes, he didn’t respond to them. Before the polls, the CM gave an appointment and suggested selling VSP’s properties and clearing debts.

She alleged that NMDC is also not supplying raw material to VSP and YSRCP is cutting the legs and arms of the steel plant by extending support to the Union government.

On the occasion, Sharmila introduced candidates of various constituencies at the roadshow and asked people to extend support to them in the ensuing polls. Congress Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate P Satya Reddy, among others spoke.