This civil contractor carves out a niche for himself in politics

Anantapur : A-Class civil contractor turned MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu hails from Amudala village in Uravakonda mandal and later shifted to Kalyandurg village of the same mandal. Having studied up to SSC only, he has proved that higher education is not the only route to fly high in life. One can be ambitious in life if by having the intelligence in that field to study the society and the world and carve out a road map to success, is his philosophy.

Launching his business career from scratch, he built the SRC Infra Developers Private Limited, a civil infrastructure builders company. Politically, he is associated with the TDP and had supported the party and its cadre on every front. In 2019, he was tipped to be the MLA candidate of Kalyandurg but narrowly missed the bus. He believed that destiny made him the MLA at the right time.

He built social goodwill through his execution of roads, irrigation and power projects. In his affidavit to the ECI, he declared his assets to the order of Rs 189 crore.

A man who always moved with the powers-that-be in the corridors of the state has now plunged into electoral politics, walked through the dusty lanes of rural areas and walked shoulder and shoulder with the poorest of the poor, rubbing shoulders with ordinary party workers in a quest to enter a realm where the ruler and the ruled meet every day.

Surendra promises to complete the BT (Bhairavanitippa) irrigation project that matters most to the people, in two years and make a mark on the constituency as the first time MLA.