This is high time to promote industrialists: Collector

Nellore: District Collector O Anand stated that this is high time for encouraging industrialists for transforming Nellore district as industrial hub.

Speaking at a meeting held with District Industries & Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) here on Thursday, the Collector said that Central and State governments are keen on sanctioning number of small medium and large industries at several places. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the officials to disburse applications before the last date to avoid confusion among the upcoming industrialists, he added.

Expressing displeasure over inordinate delay taking place in land acquisition, Anand ordered RDOs to initiate steps in this regard. He advised Kandukur and Atmakur RDO to ensure for clearing pending mutations as there were allegations over the issue.

If necessary, they should conduct joint inspections along with revenue, irrigation, panchayath raj departments, he instructed.

The Collector ordered APIIC officials to allocate land for the establishment of printing cluster at Ananthavaram village of TP Gudur mandal instead of in the land already allocated at Amancharla village of Nellore rural mandal.

The officials were ordered to locate suitable places for the establishment of MSM parks in all the constituencies.

Responding to the point raised over allocation of water from Somasila Reservoir for proposed units, he said it will be decided only after receiving detail project report.

Joint Collector K Karthik, District Industries Department General Manager Maruthi Prasad, APIIC Zonal Manager Sivakumar, DWMA Ganga Bhavani, District Panchayath Raj officer Srikanth Pradeep, DTC Chandar and others were present.