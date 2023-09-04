This road mishap, a miracle to passengers

Narsaraopet : Usually we see people dying in road accidents, but an accident that happened on Sunday saved the lives of many passengers. All the people traveling in the bus survived. The details of this accident which happened in Narasaraopeta mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The brakes of the Telangana RTC bus going from Srisailam to Munugodu were busted. When the bus reached Petluri, the driver noticed that the brakes had failed. Due to this, the passengers of the bus were panicked.

While the driver was trying to stop the bus, it lost control and ran to the side of the road. At the same time, a Navata Transport lorry coming from Narasaraopet hit this bus. The bus stopped on the spot.

Passengers said that if the lorry had not hit the bus, it would have hit any tree and it would have been a huge accident. They say that God saved them in the form of a transport lorry. He said no one was injured in the accident except for some damage to the front of the lorry.