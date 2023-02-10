  • Menu
THK India donates smart display boards to high schools

Shusaku Ishihara formally handing over the smart display board to the school headmaster at Madanapalem Zilla Parishad High School in Tirupati on Thursday
In an endeavour to improve the provision of high-quality education, THK India, a company located in Sri City donated state-of-the-art interactive smart display boards to the Zilla Parishad High Schools in the area on Thursday

Tirupati: In an endeavour to improve the provision of high-quality education, THK India, a company located in Sri City donated state-of-the-art interactive smart display boards to the Zilla Parishad High Schools in the area on Thursday. Towards this project, the company has spent a total of Rs 16 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Sri City Foundation was the main proponent of this initiative.

The Madanapalem High School received two boards, while the Irugulam High School received five. Shusaku Ishihara, the company's managing director, presented the boards to the headmasters of the respective schools in the presence of the THK Team, Sri City Foundation Team, as well as the faculty, staff, and students.

