Thotapalli, Madduvalasa reservoirs receive inflows due to rains

Srikakulam: As the upper catchment areas receiving moderate rainfall, the second major river in north coastal Andhra region, Nagavali is receiving flood waters on Sunday. Vamsadhara is first major river in the region and Nagavali occupied second place. In the wake of monsoon, Thotapalli and Madduvalasa reservoirs are receiving average flows.



From Thotapalli reservoir, 1,000 cusecs of water is released into Nagavali river and from Madduvalasa reservoir, 4,000 cusecs of water is released into Nagavali river and on the way about 1,000 cusecs of inflows will be added. In total, 6,000 cusecs of water is released from Narayanapuram anicut across the river in Burja mandal. These inflows are being used to fill tanks across its ayacut areas to meet pre-kharif requirements. "We will release water from Narayanapuram anicut through its both right and left main canals (RMC and LMC) on July 15 and on July 23, water will be released from Thotapalli reservoir through its both RMC and LMC," said assistant engineer for Nagavali irrigation project K Srinivas to The Hans India.