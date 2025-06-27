Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras arrive for ‘Ashara Mubaraka’

Visakhapatnam: Thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members from across the globe have descended on Visakhapatnam to participate in the ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ congregations. This year, the 53rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin chose Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the central venue for the congregations, with Visakhapatnam serving as a satellite centre for the live streaming.

During the initial 10 days of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar is dedicated to remembering the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), his grandson Imam Husain and his family, and their valorous stand for the universal values of justice, truth and humanity. For the Dawoodi Bohras, attending the Muharram congregations is a spiritual and educational journey of growth and development.

The community, under the guidance and leadership of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, dedicates these learning sessions to reinvigorating their faith as they navigate the complexities of modern life. The sermons inspire them to seek knowledge in the light of the Holy Quran and strive to emulate noble qualities of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and his family members.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 5 at Mohammedi Masjid Complex at Yendada. “We are fortunate that Syedna Saifuddin has chosen our city in Andhra Pradesh as a satellite centre. Approximately 3,000 Dawoodi Bohras from different parts of the world are taking part in the congregation. We are working in close collaboration with civic authorities and government officials to plan this event, and ensure a comfortable experience for all the attendees,” said Mufaddal Zainuddin, coordinator of the programme in Visakhapatnam.