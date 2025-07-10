Thousands protest labour codes in a massive rally

Vijayawada: Vijayawada witnessed a massive protest rally on Wednesday, with thousands of workers, employees, trade union leaders, and farmers marching from Canal Road to Lenin Centre.

The rally was organised in response to a nationwide strike call by trade unions and farmers’ associations, demanding the repeal of the controversial Labour Codes introduced by the Central government.

Holding banners, trade union flags, and flexes, protesters raised slogans condemning the policies undermining workers’ rights. Prominent leaders, including AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindranath, deputy general secretary S Venkatasubbaiah, CITU state president A V Nageswara Rao, and farmer leader Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao, participated alongside IFTU state president P Prasad, AIUTUC state Secretary K Sudhir Babu and CPI Vijayawada assistant secretary Nakka Veerabhadra Rao. Workers from both organised and unorganised sectors joined the rally, with AITUC city general secretary Mule Sambasiva Rao and CITU vice-president Durgarao presiding over the public meeting at Lenin Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Ravulapalli Ravindranath accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of prioritising corporate interests over workers’ rights. He criticised the replacement of 44 vital labour laws with four Labour Codes, which he claimed erode protections for workers.

Ravindranath highlighted that nearly 50 crore workers, employees, teachers, rural poor, and farmers protested nationwide, declaring the strike a resounding success.

Leaders from the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), IFTU, and other unions condemned the Labour Codes for repealing 29 protective laws, extending workdays from 8 to 10 hours, and mandating night shifts for women.

They demanded the immediate repeal of the codes, a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, the formation of the 8th Pay Commission nationally and the 12th PRC at the state level, and an end to outsourcing, contractual work, and privatisation.

They also called for filling vacant government posts and establishing welfare boards for workers in construction, beedi, auto, porter, and transport sectors. Farmer leader Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao denounced the government’s anti-farmer and anti-worker policies, urging a united front to oppose them. He demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP), identity cards and loans for tenant farmers, and the repeal of the Electricity Amendment Act, while opposing smart meter installations.

The rally saw strong participation from CITU, IFTU, YSR Trade Union, and AIUTUC members, with leaders like Jasti Kishore and Ramakrishna addressing the crowd, reinforcing the call for policy reversal.