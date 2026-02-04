Threat to democracy under coalition rule: YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party leaders on Tuesday alleged that democracy was under threat in the state, accusing the ruling coalition of adopting authoritarian practices and indulging in political vendetta against opposition leaders.

Speaking to the media outside Rajamahendravaram Central Jail after meeting former minister Ambati Rambabu, who is under judicial remand, YSRCP leaders claimed that former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh were being treated as accused despite being victims. Former MLA Jakkampudi Raja, along with Ambati Rambabu’s son-in-law Upesh and party member Anil Reddy, met the jailed leader during Mulakat hours. Senior party figures, including Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy, East Godavari district YSRCP president Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna, YSRCP youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja, former MLC Thota Trimurthulu and former State Housing Corporation chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, were also present.

The YSRCP leaders demanded clarity on who first brought the ‘Bhole Baba diary’ into public discourse and why TTD official Anil Kumar Singhal was transferred. They said making unsubstantiated allegations was detrimental to democracy.