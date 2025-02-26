Three among five youths drowned in Godavari at Tadipudi reported dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Tadipudi, Tallapudi Mandal, East Godavari district, where five young men went missing after a group bathing session in the Godavari River on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Sadly, three of the youths have been confirmed dead, while search efforts continue for the remaining two.

Early in the morning, eleven friends entered the river for a celebratory bath. However, they encountered a sudden struggle when five of them found themselves in a deep section of the water. In efforts to save one another, all five were swept away and went missing.

Emergency services were alerted, and police arrived at the scene to initiate search operations, enlisting the help of rescue swimmers. The bodies of T. Pawan, 17, P. Durga Prasad, 19, and P. Sai Krishna, 19, have been recovered from the river, while the search continues for the other two individuals.