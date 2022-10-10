Three Capitals Issue: TDP dares CM Jagan to dissolve Assembly, seek fresh mandate

Mangalagiri: While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been chanting three capitals issue in the name of decentralisation, his Cabinet colleagues and other YSRCP leaders have been supporting him only with the fear of losing their posts, said TDP State president K Atchannaidu here on Monday.

And thus, these ruling party leaders are spewing venom at the farmers from the Amaravati region, regretted Atchannaidu.

The TDP State chief was speaking to the media along with party's politburo members Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and Nakka Ananda Babu at the party headquarters. They said that ever since Jagan came to power in the State, he has been adopting diversionary tactics if he found that the people were expressing their ire against his policies.

If the Chief Minister is so keen on three capitals, he should dissolve the State Assembly and seek a fresh mandate from the voters on the same demand making it as a referendum, Atchannaidu said. The TDP always stands by its word and has gone to the electorate in 2019 with Amaravati as the capital and in 2024 too, the party will go to the voters again with the same manifesto, he added.

Despite all the gimmicks, Jagan is still facing resistance from the people, Atchannaidu said. Observing that the former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao was the brain behind the decentralisation, Atchannaidu said that his successor Chandrababu Naidu continued it. During the TDP regime, the administration was taken to the people in the name of 'Prajala Vaddaku Palana' (administration to the doorsteps of the people), he pointed out. In fact, before the TDP came to power, the people never knew to whom they had to approach to resolve their problems.

During Naidu's regime, Visakhapatnam has been upgraded as the city of technology and industrial units have been set up in different districts in the State, from Srikakulam to Chittoor. Except creating deep differences among various sections of people across the State, Jagan did nothing for the development of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Both the Supreme Court and the High Court had made it clear that if the capital needs to be shifted, the Constitution should be amended, Atchan pointed out.