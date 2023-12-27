Three Covid cases reported in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: As three Covid new variant Jn.1 positive cases were reported in Srikakulam, the officials arranged another Covid test centre at government hospital in Tekkali on Tuesday, in addition to existing centre at government RIMS hospital in Srikakulam.

Medical and health department officials appealed to people to wear mask to prevent any possible spread of disease. The new variant positive cases were reported in Meliaputti mandal and in Srikakulam city. Of the three infected people, two were advised home isolation and another patient was admitted to government RIMS hospital. In the wake of three positive cases district administration directed the managements of all cinema halls, shopping malls and hotels to follow Covid guidelines strictly.

Medical and health officials advised people to consult their nearest doctor and also get tested if they notice symptoms like cold, caught, throat infection, fever, respiratory problem, neck pain, body pains, etc.,

District medical and health officer (DM&HO) B Meenakshi, RIMS hospital superintendent Dr M Swamy Naidu appealed to people to follow Covid preventive measures like wearing masks, maintain physical distance and avoid busy areas.