Three-day ‘AICTA 2025’ to focus on AI, IoT and computing technologies

Visakhapatnam: The classroom of the future will witness significant transformations through Artificial Intelligence, said Vice Chancellor of JNTU-Gurajada Prof. VV Subba Rao.

Inaugurating a three-day international conference on Artificial Intelligence, Computing Technologies and Internet of Things (AICTA 2025) held at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology, he elaborated on the various industrial revolutions and remarked that technology has brought about significant transformations in today’s society. He further observed that colleges and universities are evolving into centres of knowledge and classrooms are transforming into global platforms. VV Rama Reddy, Principal of the college, stated that Lendi is deeply committed to research and collaborative learning.

He added that such international platforms contribute to the progress of education by integrating new ideas and broader perspectives, thereby welcoming innovations in AI, IoT, and data analytics.

The ‘AICTA 2025’, scheduled from October 30 to November 1, features keynote addresses, technical sessions, workshops, and networking events. V Anji Reddy, Vice Principal, Haribabu Thammineni, G. Prakash Babu, Dean – Placements, BVS Acharyulu, Dean – IQAC, KY Vasanth (Dean – IIC), among others, were present.