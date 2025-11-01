Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Three-day ‘AICTA 2025’ to focus on AI, IoT and computing technologies
Visakhapatnam: The classroom of the future will witness significant transformations through Artificial Intelligence, said Vice Chancellor of...
Visakhapatnam: The classroom of the future will witness significant transformations through Artificial Intelligence, said Vice Chancellor of JNTU-Gurajada Prof. VV Subba Rao.
Inaugurating a three-day international conference on Artificial Intelligence, Computing Technologies and Internet of Things (AICTA 2025) held at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology, he elaborated on the various industrial revolutions and remarked that technology has brought about significant transformations in today’s society. He further observed that colleges and universities are evolving into centres of knowledge and classrooms are transforming into global platforms. VV Rama Reddy, Principal of the college, stated that Lendi is deeply committed to research and collaborative learning.
He added that such international platforms contribute to the progress of education by integrating new ideas and broader perspectives, thereby welcoming innovations in AI, IoT, and data analytics.
The ‘AICTA 2025’, scheduled from October 30 to November 1, features keynote addresses, technical sessions, workshops, and networking events. V Anji Reddy, Vice Principal, Haribabu Thammineni, G. Prakash Babu, Dean – Placements, BVS Acharyulu, Dean – IQAC, KY Vasanth (Dean – IIC), among others, were present.