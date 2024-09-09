Three-day enumeration in flood-hit areas from today

Vijayawada: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha said that enumeration of flood loss will start on Monday.

She said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been personally monitoring the flood relief measures day and night by camping in NTR District Collectorate for the past eight days.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Collectorate here on Sunday, the Minister said that the negligence of previous YSRCP government led to the present situation causing loss to lakhs of people who are suffering due to Budameru floods.

Stating that no other Chief Minister had visited the flood- affected areas repeatedly like Chandrababu Naidu, Anitha said Telugu people residing all over the world were praising the services being rendered by Chandrababu Naidu to the flood victims.

She said that the State government has been distributing three lakh food packets even after eight days of floods and supplying vegetables at subsidised prices at Rs 2, 5 and Rs 10 per kg.

She said drinking water tankers were pressed into service to supply water to the flood-affected areas. In addition, kits containing essential commodities are being distributed to flood victims.

Anitha said that as per the orders of the Chief Minister, cleaning of houses using fire tenders has been taken up and over 20,000 houses were cleaned so far. Chlorination drive has been taken up using drones.

The Minister flayed former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for resorting to mudslinging against the State government sitting in Bengaluru. She said Jagan had spent only 20 minutes during his two visits to the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada.

Referring to the collection of fee for Ganesh mandapams, the Minister said the previous YSRCP government issued a GO in 2022 on collection of fee for Ganesh mandapams. When the issue was taken to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the CM directed the officials not to collect any fee for Ganesh Mandapams including for mikes.