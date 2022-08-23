Three dead and two injured as a car plunges into crop canal in Eluru

Three women died on the spot and two others survived with injuries when the car overturned in a crop canal. This tragic incident took place on Monday night between Vallur and Ardhavaram villages of Ganapavaram mandal of Eluru district. The deceased belonged to the new bus stand area of ​​Bhimavaram.



According to the police, the marriage of relatives of Mahbub Basha, who lives near Bhimavaram New Bus Stand, took place in Eluru. For this, Amarjahan (50), Mohammad Samshad (55), Fatima Zaharbi (45), Amarjahan's son Kamal Basha and MD Rahima left in the car.



After the function, they went to their relatives' house in Tadepalligudem. From there, they left for Bhimavaram by car at eight o'clock in the night. The car hit the electricity pole on the side of the road at Vallur and plunged into the crop canal. Locals immediately tried to save the occupants of the car but to no avail.

As the car submerged to half level in the water, three women, Amarjahan, Mohammad Samshad (55) and Fatima Zaharbi (45) who were in the car died of suffocation in the car. Amarjahan's son Kamal Basha and MD Rahima, who were driving the car, were rescued by locals. Police upon learning the incident are investigating the case.

