Three dead as a car overturns in Chittoor district, overspeeding suspected

A fatal road accident took place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh where a car went out of control and hit the divider at P. Kothakota, Puthalapattu mandal leaving three people dead on the spot. The car was crushed by the impact of the accident.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot recovered the dead bodies with great difficulty. The deceased have been identified as policemen from Karnataka.



The preliminary information says over speeding was the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

