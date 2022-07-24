  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three dead as a car overturns in Chittoor district, overspeeding suspected

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

A fatal road accident took place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh where a car went out of control and hit the divider at P. Kothakota, Puthalapattu mandal

A fatal road accident took place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh where a car went out of control and hit the divider at P. Kothakota, Puthalapattu mandal leaving three people dead on the spot. The car was crushed by the impact of the accident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot recovered the dead bodies with great difficulty. The deceased have been identified as policemen from Karnataka.

The preliminary information says over speeding was the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X