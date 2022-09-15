Three dead, ten injured in Bolero and lorry collision in Kakinada

A fatal road accident took place in Kakinada district where three people died on the national highway. The accident took place when a lorry and a bolero collided at Velamakottur in Tuni mandal of the district.



Going into the details, a bolero traveling from Visakha to Srirangapatnam rammed into a parked lorry, two occupants of the bolero died on the spot while another died while receiving treatment at Tuni Regional Hospital. As many as 10 people were injured in this incident.

Police identified the victims as residents of Srirangapatnam. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.