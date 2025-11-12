Three die as container lorry rams several vehicles

Nellore: A major road accident on Monday claimed three lives and left three others seriously injured after a container lorry went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles and a tree.

The incident occurred near NTR Nagar on the national highway when a container lorry carrying fish from Chennai to Vijayawada lost control and crashed into a mini-van, three motorcycles and finally a roadside tree. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the lorry was completely mangled.

The deceased were identified as Nazim Mohiddin (67), Shaik Mujahid Ali (36), and V. Suresh (36), all residents of Siri Gardens in Nellore Rural. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot, cleared the damaged vehicles, and restored traffic movement on the highway. District SP Ajith inspected the accident site and reviewed the situation.

Minister P Narayana expressed deep shock over the incident and directed officials to take stringent measures to prevent road accidents. He also instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.