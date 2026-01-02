Devotees celebrate New Year at Tirumala

Tirumala: Tirumala witnessed vibrant New Year celebrations as devotees gathered in large numbers near the temple, chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’ and Venkateswara Namam. The spiritual fervour filled the atmosphere as pilgrims exchanged sweets and greeted one another with wishes of ‘Happy New Year.’

Many devotees who came for darshan also joined the celebrations, adding to the festive spirit at the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

On the occasion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

A significant number of VIPs also thronged the temple to offer prayers. The list of dignitaries included Supreme Court Judge Justice Atul Sharachchandr Chandukar, Andhra Pradesh High Court judges Justice Gopala Krishna Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa, Jammu & Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha, and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, among others.