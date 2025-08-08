Three die, three injured in a gas cylinder explosion

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident that occurred near Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, a gas cylinder exploded in a welding shop, killing three persons on the spot, injuring three others. Two persons died on the spot, while another died undergoing treatment. Three others have been seriously injured and are getting treated at King George Hospital. Two of them are said to be in critical condition, informed King George Hospital Superintendent I. Vani.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Bukka Street near the harbour due to a gas leak while working with a gas cutter at the welding shop. One Town police and City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation. According to the KGH superintendent, the injured were identified as E. Ranga with 75 percent burns, K Yellaji with 95 per cent burns, D Sanyasi with 18 percent deep burns. The deceased were identified as Ch. Muthalu and shop owner Ganesh. In the tragic explosion, body parts of a victim scattered up to 200-mt long and it was difficult to trace his identity.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav reached the spot and enquired about the incident. Home Minister Vangalpudi Anitha and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assured the family members of the victims that quality treatment will be provided to the victims. Visiting the spot, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg deployed special staff to extend support to the authorities concerned in clearing the area.